Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGA opened at $118.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.10. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $131.66.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $1.02. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 48.11%.

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.10.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

