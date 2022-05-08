Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on REGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.91.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.33. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.57 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REGI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,684,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,003,000 after purchasing an additional 740,630 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 80.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,180,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 889,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,661,000 after purchasing an additional 85,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

