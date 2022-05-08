Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

Resources Connection stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $551.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $20.16.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $204.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.12 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $56,753.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $403,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,315 shares of company stock valued at $652,968 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

