Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Cowen

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RVLV. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $73.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.32. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.74.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.78 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 66,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $3,496,602.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,495,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 95,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $5,153,059.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,785 shares of company stock worth $19,149,373 in the last 90 days. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Revolve Group by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,578,000 after purchasing an additional 959,875 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 891,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,968,000 after purchasing an additional 811,812 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,486,000 after purchasing an additional 623,091 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,667,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth $24,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

