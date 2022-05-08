Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,546 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($66.21) to GBX 5,600 ($69.96) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,545.77.

Shares of RIO opened at $68.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.55. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $95.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $4.785 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

