Rise Reaches Market Capitalization of $316,740.99 (RISE)

Rise (RISE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Rise has a total market capitalization of $316,740.99 and approximately $11.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rise has traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EverRise (RISE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00021367 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 197,362,868 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

