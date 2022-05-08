Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 105.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.35% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $23,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

RBA stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.32. The company had a trading volume of 280,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,393. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.