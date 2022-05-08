RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Acquired by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 690,786 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $32,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on RLJ. Robert W. Baird upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of RLJ traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,124,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,917. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.79 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -2.45%.

In related news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

