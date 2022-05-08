RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RLJ. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.67.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $13.48 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -2.45%.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,848,000 after buying an additional 1,946,329 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $6,154,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $11,562,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 279,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 44,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 617.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 98,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 84,346 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

