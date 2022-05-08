Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $378.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $278.71.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $214.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.41 and a 200-day moving average of $300.87. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $210.21 and a one year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alleghany Corp DE raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 335,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,893,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $1,670,000. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 12,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,043.5% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

