Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
RMTI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Shares of Rockwell Medical stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.
Rockwell Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.
