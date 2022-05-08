Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RMTI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Rockwell Medical stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMTI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 88,980 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 758,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,853,000. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

