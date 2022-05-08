Ronit Capital LLP Sells 400 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ronit Capital LLP reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.9% of Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

NYSE LMT traded up $6.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $449.43. 1,409,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,146. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.70. The stock has a market cap of $119.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

