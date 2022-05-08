Ronit Capital LLP Takes $217,000 Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 40.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 19.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of FTCH stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $9.40. 10,820,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,855,664. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 3.13. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Farfetch Profile (Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.