Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.79.

RROTF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Roots from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Roots from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Roots stock remained flat at $$2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55. Roots has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.06.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

