Roxgold (CVE:ROG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.33

Roxgold Inc. (CVE:ROG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.33 and traded as high as C$1.40. Roxgold shares last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 282,383 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.33.
Roxgold Company Profile (CVE:ROG)
Further Reading
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.