Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 5,500 ($68.71) price objective on the stock.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($81.20) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($68.71) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($83.70) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($91.19) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($59.96) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,937.69 ($74.17).

LON RIO opened at GBX 5,440 ($67.96) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,832.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,300.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.96 billion and a PE ratio of 5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($54.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($85.90).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.40) per share. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.18%.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($68.63), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($719,607.62).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

