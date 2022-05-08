Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.07

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 5566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROYMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 708 ($8.84) to GBX 702 ($8.77) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 540 ($6.75) to GBX 420 ($5.25) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

