Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Has $19.40 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,572 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 11.6% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $309.25. 139,572,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,463,800. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $340.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.23. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $305.11 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

