Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

RWAY opened at $14.19 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 52.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 17,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129,977.00 per share, with a total value of $2,283,175,982.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 161,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,075,654.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RWAY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.

