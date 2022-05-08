RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.34

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €36.34 ($38.25) and traded as high as €41.05 ($43.21). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €40.63 ($42.77), with a volume of 2,278,179 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €38.81 and a 200-day moving average price of €36.34.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

