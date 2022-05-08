RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.01.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($47.37) to €50.00 ($52.63) in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($67.37) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($40.32) to €42.50 ($44.74) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft to €45.00 ($47.37) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

RWEOY traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.01. 36,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,903. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.77. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:RWEOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.64. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7014 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.23%.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

