Ryo Currency 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,500.00 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $3,500.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 23.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,716.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,463.50 or 0.07306524 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.07 or 0.00273083 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00015975 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.93 or 0.00767967 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.21 or 0.00641258 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00078119 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005813 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 37,839,068 coins and its circulating supply is 37,721,756 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

