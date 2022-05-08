Sabre Insurance Group’s (SBRE) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 231 ($2.89) to GBX 233 ($2.91) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 264 ($3.30).

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 205.50 ($2.57) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 215.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 203.83. The company has a market cap of £513.75 million and a P/E ratio of 17.13. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 173.20 ($2.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 276 ($3.45).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 9.30 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.88%.

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Adam Richard Westwood sold 34,321 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.70), for a total value of £74,133.36 ($92,608.82).

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

