Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of SFE opened at $4.02 on Thursday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

