Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of SFE opened at $4.02 on Thursday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
