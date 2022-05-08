Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Acquires Shares of 1,551 The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $393,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $10,929,554.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,860.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,547 shares of company stock worth $11,737,570 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.98. 368,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,621. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $94.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.92.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.38%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

