Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Invests $82,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $18.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.37. 1,598,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,126. The company has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.96 and a 52-week high of $371.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.81.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,431 shares of company stock worth $2,655,218. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fortinet from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.95.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

