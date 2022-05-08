Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Invests $94,000 in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 580 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,187,000 after buying an additional 576,633 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,286,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2,265.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 406,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after buying an additional 389,654 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 233.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,162,000 after buying an additional 324,806 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 400.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 302,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,148,000 after buying an additional 242,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.78. The company had a trading volume of 252,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.43. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $115.06 and a one year high of $276.21.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,536.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

