Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Makes New $168,000 Investment in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,152,000 after buying an additional 953,996 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 381,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Shares of WSC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.26. 1,900,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,131. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $508.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.67 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca L. Owen acquired 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.34 per share, with a total value of $201,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

