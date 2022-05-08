Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Makes New $773,000 Investment in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000. Principal Financial Group accounts for about 1.2% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 45.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.26. 3,969,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

About Principal Financial Group (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.