Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Makes New Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Pool by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 31,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Pool by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 341.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Finally, Bancreek Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,907,000. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of POOL stock traded down $6.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $394.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,009. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $380.39 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $436.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.91.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 17.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Longbow Research raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.80.

About Pool (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.