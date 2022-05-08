Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Takes $26,000 Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Chemours by 40.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chemours by 84.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 592,395 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chemours by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chemours by 15.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Chemours by 96.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE CC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,511,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,042. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a return on equity of 76.47% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

In related news, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $7,929,815.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,092,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $293,004.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,055.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,775 shares of company stock worth $8,804,315. 3.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

