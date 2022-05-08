Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Takes $28,000 Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Cable One by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 5,503.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 40,451 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $4,520,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,851.86.

Shares of Cable One stock traded up $36.36 on Friday, hitting $1,127.19. The company had a trading volume of 213,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,117. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,411.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,580.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.74. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,084.53 and a 52 week high of $2,136.14.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.03 by $14.82. The business had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.97 million. Cable One had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.