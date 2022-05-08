Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Takes $71,000 Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,043,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,268,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,168,000 after buying an additional 99,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,585,728,000 after buying an additional 54,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $487.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.04.

DPZ traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $341.79. 602,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,139. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $335.30 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $389.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.67.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

