Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Cowen from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.42.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $15.05 on Friday. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 125.54% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.