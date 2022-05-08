Save Foods (SVFD) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) is one of 25 public companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Save Foods to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Save Foods and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Save Foods $440,000.00 -$4.82 million -2.21 Save Foods Competitors $4.39 billion $487.56 million 14.92

Save Foods’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Save Foods. Save Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Save Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Save Foods and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Save Foods -947.06% -95.38% -77.02% Save Foods Competitors -365.31% -17.77% -14.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Save Foods and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Save Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Save Foods Competitors 213 835 850 78 2.40

As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 19.85%. Given Save Foods’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Save Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Save Foods peers beat Save Foods on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

About Save Foods (Get Rating)

Save Foods, Inc., an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay. The company's products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aid for post-harvest application that is added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control plant and foodborne pathogens. It also offers SpuDefender for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect to control spoilage-creating microorganisms on post-harvest citrus fruit. The company was formerly known as Pimi Agro Cleantech, Inc. and changed its name to Save Foods, Inc. in April 2016. Save Foods, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Miami, Florida.

