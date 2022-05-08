Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €145.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($152.63) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($178.95) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($189.47) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($157.89) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($140.00) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €165.00 ($173.68) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of SU stock opened at €127.00 ($133.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €143.17 and a 200-day moving average of €151.71. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($68.29) and a one year high of €76.34 ($80.36).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

