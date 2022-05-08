Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.97. 522,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,143. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $60.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.62.

