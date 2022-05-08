Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Stock Position Reduced by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,765.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,285,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066,127 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,370.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,204,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,764 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,608,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,079,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,429,000.

FNDX opened at $55.97 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $60.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.62.

