Scotiabank Boosts Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target to C$29.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WJX. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wajax from C$34.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Wajax and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of WJX opened at C$21.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$461.19 million and a P/E ratio of 8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Wajax has a 1-year low of C$18.73 and a 1-year high of C$29.67.

Wajax ( TSE:WJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$402.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wajax will post 2.6099998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is 41.32%.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

