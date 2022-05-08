Scotiabank Cuts Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target to C$43.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HMCBF. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.71.

OTCMKTS:HMCBF opened at $21.67 on Thursday. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.74.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

