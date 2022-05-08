Scout24 SE (ETR:G24) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Scout24 SE (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €70.70 ($74.42).

A number of brokerages recently commented on G24. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €73.00 ($76.84) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($70.21) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($82.11) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($72.63) price target on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Scout24 alerts:

Shares of Scout24 stock traded down €1.28 ($1.35) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €59.24 ($62.36). 246,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €46.90 ($49.37) and a twelve month high of €73.36 ($77.22). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €55.27 and a 200-day moving average price of €57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.