Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $4.33 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,590,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.50.

MSCI stock traded down $10.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $405.61. 855,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,447. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $550.92. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $395.01 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

MSCI Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.