Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $6.99 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.53.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $164.10 and a one year high of $228.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.