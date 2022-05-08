Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,656 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 105,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 266.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,971,000 after acquiring an additional 28,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,218 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTNT traded down $18.15 on Friday, hitting $266.37. 1,598,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,126. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.96 and a twelve month high of $371.77. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.81.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.95.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

