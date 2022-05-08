Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.31.

USB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,779,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,666,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.