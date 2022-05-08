Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,814 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.80. 4,701,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,863,530. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

