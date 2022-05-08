Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 771 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,529,000 after buying an additional 631,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,068,000 after buying an additional 494,813 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,693,000 after buying an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,368,000 after buying an additional 380,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,286,000 after purchasing an additional 163,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $690.21.

Shares of CHTR traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $459.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,560,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $539.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $604.16. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $410.33 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.51 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

