Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

NYSE WTTR opened at $8.35 on Thursday. Select Energy Services has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. The company has a market cap of $902.80 million, a P/E ratio of -52.19 and a beta of 2.35.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $255.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.07 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Select Energy Services by 25.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Select Energy Services by 66.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.