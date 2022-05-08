Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) will report sales of $19.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $23.15 million. Selecta Biosciences posted sales of $19.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year sales of $51.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.96 million to $55.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.19. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

SELB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 74,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31,240 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 74,617 shares in the last quarter. NanoDimension Inc. purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,892,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

SELB stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,223. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $130.56 million, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

