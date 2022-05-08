Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives $6.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.63.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SELB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Shares of SELB stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,223. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.36. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $5.28.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 31,805 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,978,000 after acquiring an additional 274,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.
Selecta Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.
