Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives $6.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SELB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Shares of SELB stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,223. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.36. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $5.28.

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.19. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 31,805 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,978,000 after acquiring an additional 274,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.